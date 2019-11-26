On Air
Like Sugar: Episode 7 Playlist
Episode 5: House Disco – Saturday 23rd November
Had such a wild time a couple of weeks ago when 3rd Orbit came into the studio to do a Space Disco mix, that we just NEEDED to ask them back for round 2. And they ever so kindly obliged, thanks 3rd Orbit!!
This time we partied to a thumpin’ selection of house tracks.
Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.
Rebecca Grech
November 26th 2019Read more by Rebecca Grech
