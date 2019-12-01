On Air
Like Sugar: Episode 8 Playlist
Episode 8: Saturday 30th November
More disco for your soul to move to and your feet to groove to.
Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.
Rebecca Grech
December 1st 2019Read more by Rebecca Grech
More by Like Sugar
Like Sugar: Episode 7 Playlist
Episode 5: House Disco – Saturday 23rd November Had such a wild time a couple of weeks ago when 3rd Orbit came into the […]
Like Sugar: Episode 6 Playlist
Episode 6: Saturday 16th November Mmmmmm, more dancing to sweet, sweet tunes – what more could you want for your Saturday night? […]
Like Sugar: Episode 5 Playlist
Episode 5: Funktastic – Saturday 9th November This week I was joined by my dear friend and SYN Co-Music Manager Jas, who’s voice […]