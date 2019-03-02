Linden Art Prize interview – Art Smitten

In this segment of Art Smitten, co-hosts Luca and Fergus are given insight into the Linden Art Prize exhibition by guest Melinda Martin.

The exhibition will be housed in the Linden New Art gallery until April 28th. For more information, head to lindenarts.org/exhibitions/linden-art-prize-2019

Segment originally aired February 24th. Produced by Marcie Di Bartolomeo; edited by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of Linden New Art.