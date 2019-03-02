SYN Nation
Linden Art Prize interview – Art Smitten
In this segment of Art Smitten, co-hosts Luca and Fergus are given insight into the Linden Art Prize exhibition by guest Melinda Martin.
The exhibition will be housed in the Linden New Art gallery until April 28th. For more information, head to lindenarts.org/exhibitions/linden-art-prize-2019
Segment originally aired February 24th. Produced by Marcie Di Bartolomeo; edited by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of Linden New Art.
More by Art Smitten
Sweet Phoebe Interview with Mark Wilson
In preparation for Red Stitch’s 25th anniversary production of Sweet Phoebe, Marcie and Tom talked with the director of the play, Mark Wilson, […]
Interview with Fiona Sweet – Art Smitten
In this segment, co-hosts Arnie and Nicola chat with the Creative Director of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, Fiona Sweet about the opening […]
Mad World Interview – Art Smitten
In this segment, Art Smitten co-hosts Viv, Fergus and Luca interview Madi, Sophie and Juan from Mad World, presented by David Butler Studio and Richard […]