Listeners Mad As Hell After SYN Airs Wrong Episode Of Player One – P1NG

Audiences have been left confused and frustrated after the wrong episode of Player One aired on SYN last night.

A repeat of last week’s episode was inadvertently broadcast after what the radio station has described as a “technical glitch”.

Executive Producer of Player One, Stefan Bradley, issued an apology for the error this morning.

“We are sorry to everybody for airing the wrong episode of Player One on Monday night,” Mr Bradley said.

“We hope to broadcast the actual episode at some point in the future.”

Faithful listeners took to social media to comment on the unusual error.

Among them was the co-Executive Producer of Art Smitten, Tom Parry, who tweeted:

“They’re playing the wrong episode. #idiots #PlayerOneSYN”

Mr Parry was not the only person to spitefully vent his frustrations, with another social media user commenting:

“A mistake like this seems so implausible. How does a show that goes live-to-air broadcast the same episode two weeks in a row? Did the presenters not realise their scripts were identical?”

Anybody wanting to hear proper episodes of Player One can listen now via Omny.