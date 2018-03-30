Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Listeria Outbreak

Multiple people have died after eating rockmelon (cantaloupe) contaminated with listeria.

Listeria is found widely in soil, water and vegetation, and can be carried by pets and wild animals. It’s now however being found in a series of cantaloupes with devastating effect.

Reporter Vasiliki Raptis investigates the deadly diesease outbreak.

Contributors

Vasiliki Raptis

Nicolas Zoumboulis

March 30th 2018
