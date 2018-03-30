SYN 90.7
Listeria Outbreak
Multiple people have died after eating rockmelon (cantaloupe) contaminated with listeria.
Listeria is found widely in soil, water and vegetation, and can be carried by pets and wild animals. It’s now however being found in a series of cantaloupes with devastating effect.
Reporter Vasiliki Raptis investigates the deadly diesease outbreak.
Contributors
Vasiliki Raptis
Nicolas Zoumboulis
March 30th 2018
