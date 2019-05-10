all the best logo wide

‘Little Holes’ by Zara Hastie

Does the sight of a seed pod make you want to vomit? Do the little holes on a pancake make your skin crawl? Well, you might have trypophobia.

Supervising Producer: Jordan Fennell

May 10th 2019
