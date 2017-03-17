SYN 90.7
LIVE ON THE HOIST : MARC
Matilda caught up with local legend Marc Pinatella to talk about his solo work as “MARC”. He played us one of his own originals “Haven’t Found You Yet” as we tried to hold back the tears. You can catch MARCH live this Sunday, the 19th, at The Brunswick Hotel kicking off the day at 1pm.
More by The Hoist
INTERVIEW: Will from hip-hop influenced soul band, Big Words
Matt and Tarnay sat down with Will from Big Words a couple of weeks ago to chat about their upcoming album Hollywood, […]
The Hoist Podcast – 9/3
Happy International Women’s Day to all you Hoist lovers out there! Matilda kicked off the show with heaps of tracks from killer […]
INTERVIEW: Rhea from rockin’ rollickin’ Melbourne band, Baby Blue
Thursday’s The Hoist hosts Matt and Tarnay were joined in the studio by Rhea, front woman of Baby Blue, a three piece […]