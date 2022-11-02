Live Music Announcement – SYN Sessions #2!

Following the successful launch of SYN Sessions last month, SYN is gearing up for the second installment at The Brunswick Ballroom’s sister space, Brunswick Artists’ Bar. Curated by SYN’s music department, this free event is designed to showcase the best in Melbourne’s young music scene and collaborate in bringing together a community of young music lovers.

This installment will feature three sets from three artists, starting at 7:30pm with a DJ set from Mon Franco. Mon is a queer local DJ known for whipping up club mixes featuring electronic and techno, as well as sharing a great selection of new local and international tunes. We suggest you get in early for a boogie!

After Mon’s DJ set, AVA will take the stage at 8:00pm. AVA is known for her more mellow RnB and soul type grooves, so if you’re keen to sink into a laid pop vibe, this isn’t one to be missed. AVA is a friend of SYN, you can hear her chat with The Hoist’s Anika from last November HERE.

From 8:30pm you can catch headliner Robert Baxter dishing out smooth electronic pop beats. Robert is a Shepparton born and raised multimedia maker, who draws on their experience of being a queer young adult navigating through the digital age. Robert perfectly encapsulates the delightful vibes of both supporting acts.

Doors open at 5:30pm for food and drinks, so bring your friends along and soak up the atmosphere before the music starts. Brunswick Artists’ Bar has a limited 75-person capacity which was well and truly reached at the previous SYN Sessions event on October 19th, so arrive early to avoid disappointment – this is a non-ticketed event so it’s first in, best dressed.

Head on over to SYN’s socials to keep up with all the goss before and after the event!

Keen to know more?

You can find more about Mon on their Instagram, AVA on her Instagram, and Robert Baxter on their website before seeing them live November 9th.

Event Details

Age restriction: 18+

Free entry

9th November 2022

Brunswick Artists’ Bar

314-316 Sydney Road, Brunswick 3056

Doors from 5.30PM

Mon Franco (DJ) 7:30PM

AVA from 8.00PM

Robert Baxter from 8:30PM

See you there!