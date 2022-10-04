Live Music Announcement – SYN Sessions!

At SYN, we’re more than a broadcast network with great content on radio and television. We’re also adding live music events to our repertoire with the new SYN Sessions; monthly gigs that showcase the hottest talent right now.

SYN Sessions are a result of our brand spankin’ new collaboration between SYN Media and the Brunswick Artists’ Bar. We’re bringing you (yes, you) three gigs across three months, taking place in October, November and December this year.

SYN Sessions are FREE and held at the fabulous Brunswick Artists’ Bar, located downstairs at the Brunswick Ballroom. You must be 18 or over to attend our SYN Sessions.

The first SYN Sessions event takes place on Wednesday, 19th October 2022. Doors open from 5.30pm so you can indulge in a meal or perhaps a beverage beforehand if that takes your fancy.

You can catch incredible local acts P A V A N I playing from 8.30pm and ARAMINTA at 9.15pm.

The Brunswick Artists’ Bar hasa limited 75-person capacity so arrive early to secure a spot in this night of nights. This is the first event of its kind from the SYN team, so why not get on down and be part of history?

Keep your eyes open and ears tuned (and best to check in with all your senses, really) for more details about the 9th November and 21st December SYN Sessions.

Keen to know more?

You can find more about P A V A N I on their Facebook page and ARAMINTA on SoundCloud before seeing them live on 19th October.

Event Details

Age restriction: 18+

Free entry

19th October 2022

Brunswick Artists’ Bar

314-316 Sydney Road, Brunswick 3056

Doors from 5.30pm

P A V A N I from 8.30pm

ARAMINTA from 9.15pm

See you there!