Live Review: BROCKHAMPTON @ The Forum, 25.09.18

BROCKHAMPTON

LIVE at The Forum

25 / 09 / 18

Words by Matilda Elgood

Travelling around the country with the Listen Out festival, BROCKHAMPTON stopped by Melbourne’s The Forum for a highly anticipated sideshow. The line of punters wrapped around the entire block waiting for the doors to open. The super group’s new album iridescence dropped only last Friday, before pulling one of the biggest crowds at Listen Out in Catani Gardens over the weekend. To say BROCKHAMPTON have created considerable buzz around Melbourne within the last few days would be an understatement. Inside the venue, crowds were bursting out the seems. The floor was already full half an hour before the set was due to start. Without a support act for the night, BROCKHAMPTON brought out the sold-out crowd early in the night with a couch graphic showing on stage, building the anticipation.

Starting a little late, BROCKHAMPTON finally burst out onto the stage. Starting off with a sombre number from the new album, ‘WEIGHT’, BROCKHAMPTON eased the over-excited crowd into a big night. Kevin Abstract flew through the heavy themes of the song, to an extremely attentive crowd. Next played another new song, ‘NEW ORLEANS’, accompanied by an iridescent inspired graphics behind the group. Various statements flashed over the screen including, ‘STOP SITTING AROUND’, ‘ENJOY THESE MOMENTS’, ‘THE SWEETEST FEELING I’VE EVER KNOWN’ AND ‘MADE IN LONDON’. Jumping back to the Saturation Trilogy of 2017, ‘ZIPPER’ played out.

BROCKHAMPTON made a statement as they stood with their backs to the audience and sang ‘TONYA’. The track name allegedly a reference to the figure skater of the film ‘I, Tonya’, reflecting the departure of founding member, Ameer Vann, after abuse allegations. Although at the time I was unaware of the underlying meaning of the song, it was easy to see that the song carried some weight with the group. The members were standing so. Still, one might even think they weren’t singing at all. Following Vann’s departure, it was unclear how the group would reconstruct live shows. Songs such as ‘HEAT’, ‘JUNKY’, ‘STAR’ and ‘GOLD’ feature significant contributions from Vann, leaving audiences wondering if they will experience them live at all. Alas, ‘STAR’ and ‘GOLD’ made it onto the Melbourne set-list. The boy band made the decision to cut Vann’s verses, which cut some crowd favourites short. However, the high energy in the room perfectly distracted the crowd from their favourite songs being cut short.

Being a shorty at a big show can be tough. Quite often it’s not too upsetting when you’re relying on your hearing primarily. However, at a BROCKHAMPTON, the impaired vision elicited a sense of F.O.M.O. There is so much happening on stage, people coming on, people going off. You want to see it all. I am personally the type of fan you listen to a lot of BROCKHAMPTON but hasn’t looked up many videos or pictures. Seeing for the first time the faces that matched the voices was most exciting – “Wow, I did not expect him to have such a deep voice.” With six performing members, there was a lot to see. By the end of the night punters everywhere would be nursing sore calves and strained necks. The high energy stage presence also meant that the absence of Vann was softened and audiences were distracted from the shorter songs.

With their album dropping only a few days before, it would be interesting to know how many times the die-hard fans played iridescence before seeing it performed live. A personal favourite from the new album is ‘BERLIN’, and it did not disappoint in a live setting. Other crowd favourites included ‘SWEET’ and encores ‘1998 TRUMAN’ and ‘BOOGIE’.

After a Listen Out tour and a limited amount of sideshows, Australia is already eager to see BROCKHAMPTON again. Does the fact that BROCKHAMPTON could’ve sold out multiple Melbourne shows but only did one mean that we can expect a bigger, fuller tour soon? Not sure, but let’s hope so.

Publicity image courtesy of the artists.