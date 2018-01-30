LIVE REVIEW: Cut Copy at Twilight Zoo

Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo January 26 to March 10

Words by Maria Dunne

This weeks Zoo Twilight show at Melbourne Zoo was full of good vibes, beats and of course, animals.

Cut Copy were supported by Electric Fields Music, who provided a set which focused on the power of the matriarch and Australia’s First Nations People. The duo ended on the beautiful ballad ‘Nina’ based on interview answers of Nina Simone, a singer/songwriter who was also a civil rights activist, passing away in 2003. Electric Fields Music stated, it is a collaboration they hope Simone supports from wherever she may be.

Getting to the zoo early was worth it to see all the obligatory animals, particularly to be able to pick a spirit animal. For most music lovers this proved to be the Lemur that seemed to roam wild at the zoo exhibit, a clear crowd favourite.

Cut Copy started with a very dramatic opening, white strobes blaring. You could be excused for forgetting that this was an all ages show as the adults began crowding towards the front, dancing. Cut Copy started with ‘Need You Now’ accompanied by some interesting 80s-esque dance moves by lead singer, Dan Whitford.

Cut Copy played hits like ‘Black Rainbows’ and ‘Nobody Lost, Nobody Found’. It was nice to hear the new and old blended together, especially with the variety of children in the audience who might have been introduced to these songs for the first time.

As the sun came down a lovely breeze swept the zoo, making you aware of the beautiful parkland surrounding the area. Cut Copy played for over an hour and remarkably, never lost their energy. As the band came out for an encore the audience was alerted that it was Whitford’s birthday causing an impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday by the audience.

Overall, this Twilight Zoo gave an awesome excuse for music lovers to visit the zoo and help fight animal extinction, warranting anyone a free pass to party like an animal.