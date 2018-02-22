LIVE REVIEW: Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal at The Forum Tuesday 20th February

Media passes provided by Publicists

Words by Ben Madden

I’d somewhat forgotten what Australian gigs were like, having been in Japan for the greater part of two months. I was more used to polite crowds, mosh pits a concept as foreign to the Japanese as the idea of standing still at a concert is to Australians.



The Forum is arguably the nicest venue in Melbourne, and opening act Baker Boy brought his A game. There was a sense amongst the already large crowd that we were watching a star in the making, and it’s only a matter of time before the young rapper is playing headline shows in venues of this size, and larger.

‘There was a sense amongst the already large crowd that we were watching a star in the making’

For someone who has only released a couple of songs, it’s amazing how polished his live show is. With dancers, a live drummer and two other rappers that help to fill out his sound. Baker Boy is probably the best dancer in the country right now, and I can’t wait to see where his career takes him.



If Wiley is the godfather of grime, then Dizzee Rascal might just be the crazy uncle. Playing a career-spanning set, complete with pyro (there was a lot of pyro), it was a set that has obviously seen bigger stages. But the crowd was up for a night with a legend of UK music, in a venue that meant he was a lot closer than may have usually been the case.

‘If Wiley is the godfather of grime, then Dizzee Rascal might just be the crazy uncle’

It would be remiss of me not to mention at this point that I’ve woken up the next morning extremely sore, which is indicative of how crazy the crowd was. Mosh pits were in abundance, and even if you didn’t know every song, the energy that Dizzee brings to his live events is almost second to none. Having not played The Forum since 2010, he made sure to mention how much energy Melbourne had brought. It’s good to be home.



Dedicating ‘Dance Wiv Me‘ to the girls in the audience proved to be an inspired choice; there were more than a few perched precariously on top of shoulders. New song, ‘Bop N Keep It Dippin‘, was another highlight, and demonstrated the genius of his music. Despite the fact that some of the crowd hadn’t heard the new song, by the end everyone was singing along due to the simple nature of the chorus.



‘Despite the fact that some of the crowd hadn’t heard the new song, by the end everyone was singing along’

When the final song, the one everyone had been waiting for, dropped, everyone went ‘Bonkers‘. Not many rappers can boast the catalogue that Dizzee Rascal has, and he knows it. As people filed out of the venue, sweaty and satisfied, we just hope he visits Australia again soon.