LIVE REVIEW: Father John Misty

Father John Misty at The Forum Friday 9th February

Media passes provided by publicists

Words by India Weaver

It hasn’t been long since the smooth and heart melting soul of Father John Misty graced our shores. In July last year, Misty performed at Splendour in the Grass, an appearance of which he complimented with mesmerising side shows. Upon leaving Australia he promised to return for summer and he didn’t disappoint, being later announced as part of the 2018 Laneway lineup.

February 9th saw Misty take the mic at the atmospheric Forum in Melbourne. An intimate venue for long time ‘Honeybears’ to experience the raw, romantic, social commentary-based ballards, up close and personal.

To prepare the hearts of the audience for melting, Misty was supported by Jack Ladder, accompanied by The Dreamlanders, a band of faces all too familiar; Kirin J. Callinan, Donny Benet and Laurence Pike. Ladder and friends created a mood Nick Cave would approve of with Dire Straits undertones, smoothing the nights foundation for the main act to come.

After a period of erie music creeping through the house speakers (enough to put you on edge), the holy Father John Misty took the audience into his embrace. Wasting no time, Misty jumped right into his back-catoulouge of hits. From the sweeter sounds of ‘Nancy From Now On’, to the electronic truths of ‘True Affection’, he whisked the crowd into a daze; all clapping along like worshipers. His religious title making sense in the moment.

The initially upbeat and karaoke inducing set dripped into the songs that reflect his folk-rock roots, intermittently interrupted by statements and stories, of course. The 2-hour long performance, whilst drenched in honesty and emotion, didn’t come without his signature moves. Making you want to (to quote a woman in the row behind) ‘rip all my clothes off’.



At times there were tears shed in unison by fellow gig-goers, a validation of the ‘True Affection’ Misty is capable of making us feel. Other times saw hands flung in the air or form a prayer position. His religious status only solidified further.

When Misty ‘pretended’ to finish his set, you could feel the fear and disappointment in the audience. They had been hanging on every word, every breath for hours. However, in true style, he flung himself into a 30 minute deep encore. The crowd reunited, singing along to their favourite hymn ‘Real Love Baby’, repeating and reaffirming their desire for a taste of real love.

Misty ended his performance at the highest peak of ‘Magic Mountain’, with the final song, ‘Ideal Husband’, transforming the audience once again. The desperation in the song had hearts throbbing, tears shedding and knees shaking, weaker than ever.

A night with Father John Misty is a music fan’s Sunday Church. He preaches love, realism and honesty, all encased in a suave and slightly humorous, politically critical folk rock package. Hearts that came empty or broken left The Forum full. Now all that’s left to do is wait for his next bible for the ears, due to be served sometime this year.