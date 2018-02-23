LIVE REVIEW: Golden Vessel

Golden Vessel at The Gasometer Thursday 8th February

Media passes provided by Publicists

Words by Jacob Agius

Photos by Bridget Bourke

It’s always a party when Golden Vessel are in town. The roof was open at The Gasometer in an attempt to let in a breeze and they were set to play to a very hot night for their Right/Side tour, supporting their latest EP release.

JANEVA took the stage first up, coming out to a very groovy beat oozing a 90’s and early 2000’s pop vibe – always a good source for a boogie. JANEVA had the crowd wooing and dancing from the word go, crowd favourites being her two recent singles ‘Humble Beginnings’ and ‘You And I’. It was evident that JANEVA knows how to work a crowd and get the party going. Her voice was faultless, soaring throughout the entire set and kicking off the evening.

Next to hit the mic was Sydney based artist Taj Ralph. The stage was stacked with effect pedals and stands sporting an electric guitar and a bass ukulele. Ralph made his way on stage looking very sleepy, but that was no indication of the kind of set he would give us. Ralph didn’t waste any time, picking up the bass ukulele and began to strum. At first it seemed like it was just a sound check, but without the crowd realising Ralph had just made his rhythm section for the first tune.

‘It seemed like it was just a sound check, but without the crowd realising Ralph had just made his rhythm section for the first tune’

Ralph’s live show is definitely something to see (and hear) to be believed. He is literally a one man band, creating loops of rhythms and melodies from scratch, whilst switching between instruments seamlessly. Watching Taj Ralph perform allows you to see the building blocks for all of his songs and how they are ultimately layered together. Ralph began and dropped songs at will, letting the music take him and the audience on a magical journey through sound.

Finally it was time for the headliner of the night, Brisbane’s very own Golden Vessel. As soon as the band entered the stage you could tell they were in the zone. They loosened up the crowd instantly, the way they construct their songs easing you into relaxation. Hearing Golden Vessel live was the ultimate laid back experience, even with his energetic songs the whole band remained so composed on stage.

‘Hearing Golden Vessel live was the ultimate laid back experience, even with his energetic songs the whole band remained so composed on stage’

Golden Vessel moved through each song smoothly, playing old and new tunes that had the crowd swaying from side to side for the whole set. It seemed like the whole crowd had their eyes closed with smiles on their faces, a huge indication of the vibe Golden Vessel created with his deep beats and floaty production. It really felt like you were in a dream.

Golden Vessel spoke every lyric in a deep voice, with his right hand man handling the high melodies and singing. The vocal interactions and harmonies adding a whole other depth to their live performance, making the live show stand apart from Golden Vessel’s recorded material.

The light boxes present at Golden Vessel shows deserve a mention here. They’re little rectangles at the front of stage which, when hit, light up and trigger samples. This is a small feature in terms of their production, but for me, by pairing these visuals to the sounds, it made the whole performance very unique.

A staple of Golden Vessel’s live show is his mash-up of Frank Ocean’s ‘Chanel’, played with the same emotion but with a Golden Vessels twist to the track. It really got the crowd going from a slow sway to a full boogie with hands in the air. Other crowd favourites were the new single ‘Hesitate’, which had someone in the crowd screaming with joy at it’s first mention.

‘Other crowd favourites were the new single “Hesitate”, which had someone in the crowd screaming with joy at it’s first mention’

When the final song ‘Shoulders’ was played it had the crowd frothin’. Giving this chilled night a very sweaty close. Golden Vessel is making some very forward thinking pop music and I think everyone at The Gasometer agreed that we can’t wait to have him back in Melbourne!