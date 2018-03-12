LIVE REVIEW: Justice

Justice live at Margret Court Arena Thursday 1st March

Media passes provided by publicists

Words by Claire Norman

Widely known for their swarming basslines and drums loud enough to rattle every car bobble head within a 5km radius, Justice swept into Margaret Court Arena, capturing the wide eyes of all attendees. Their new album, Woman, was their first since Audio, Video, Disco. from 2011. The accompanying tour from early 10s had left Australian fans eager to experience the magnitude of a Justice live set once again.

Beginning the night with the first song from the new album, ‘Safe and Sound’, the French duo demonstrated their move away from heavy electro-inspired beats. The track edged into more disco, whimsical sounds, accompanied by some incredible violin-imitating synths. This shift away from the grimy basslines of earlier work encouraged a much dancier vibe to the evening. The crowd carelessly moving on the dance floor.

Something that caught my attention was the age range of the crowd. While most attendees appeared to be in their 20s, it was clear to see that the electrifying work of Justice captures older fans also. Matching the crowd, the evening was a perfect mix of new and old music. The audience showed their appreciation for the epic, all-encompassing sounds of Justice’s earlier work ‘Genesis’, the first track off their debut self-titled album. It was these beats that garnered them international acclaim. Many drew comparisons from them to fellow French electro juggernauts Daft Punk, whose work also came to light with the rising popularity of house music in the 00s.

You can’t have been present at the gig and not have been caught in awe of the stage. Complete with thirty speakers alongside Justice, and one of the most majestic and captivating light shows I’ve seen for a live act in some time. The lights not only dominated the tone of the show, setting the tempo for the audience, but were a constant whirlwind. The strobes and flashes keept everyone on the floor excited all night. The iconic Justice crucifix, developed alongside their first album of 2007, lit up throughout the night. Often when one of the duo’s earlier works, such as ‘D.A.N.C.E’ and ‘Civilisation’, were mixed into other tracks, inspiring nostalgic vibes.

The show returned to the new album as sirens ran through the arena. It signalled the beginning of ‘Love S.O.S’, a more subdued dance track. This was followed closely by one of their biggest tracks, ‘Audio, Video, Disco.’ The crowd reveled in the music and another stellar light show.

After a large ending to the iconic song, Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, the faces behind Justice, pulled a power move by standing in a single position staring out into the crowd for a good minute. The crowd cheered endlessly. Up until this point Augé and Rosnay had been calmly standing across the stage from each other, despite the huge sounds they were creating. Each were positioned with 4 decks surrounding them, moving between the decks at least 3 times a song. Highlighting the layering and effort put into each track.

Following their power stance, the boys continued the show on a tiny side stage. Hidden amongst the crowd they wowed with one of the more toned back songs off their new album, ‘Stop’. Rather than taking the easy route to the main stage, the boys instead walked through the mosh. Engaging with the audience whilst making their way back to end the evening on the first single off the new album, ‘Randy’, much to the crowd’s delight.

Although Justice had made Australian’s wait since 2012 before gracing our shores, they proved why they are some of the most iconic electro-pop producers of the 00s.