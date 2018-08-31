Live Review: MUTO @ Yah Yah’s, 25.08.18

MUTO

Yah Yah’s, Fitzroy

25 / 08 / 18

Words by Hayley Foster

Entering through fog and darkness, the figure of Miles Davidson appears on the stage of Yah Yah’s band room, a similar motif to the mysterious MUTO – Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism, the main antagonist in the film Godzilla.

Hailing from the Northern Beaches of Sydney, this young Australian producer has taken his highly anticipated debut EP ‘Arcane’ on tour around Australia, bringing with him a well curated and atmospheric experience. It’s impossible not to draw comparisons to the early days of Flume’s live shows and production elements from the likes of ODESZA, but it’s for all the right reasons. MUTO is diverse and draws together familiar genres, combining them with his signature sound. This kind of fanning synth accents various tracks and creates an emotive experience, but excites us with something new and uniquely individual.

Geared with an AKAI APC40 and keys, MUTO’s set up is simple and sophisticated. Having his equipment on either side of the stage allowed him to move and engage with the audience. Centre stage stood a circle of his symbol, which lit up in various formations and colours. The different changes between warm hues and bright blues carried the music visually. Mixed in with a fog machine, the atmosphere exudes a well-thought-out audio-visual experience and an honest mood that elevates the collection of tracks.

The set began in true electronic fashion, building up anticipation with an extended introduction synchronised with the most beautiful and simple light effects which then lead into an opening track. His effortless transitions between his EP tracks created a magnetic feeling within the sold-out venue, and the occasional conversation with the audience gave the show personality.

A remix of Justin Timberlake’s ‘What Goes Around…Come Around’ which he produced four years prior threw in a hint of nostalgia. ‘Wildfire’, ‘Through The Fog’ and ‘Say Nothing’ were definite crowd pleasers as the whole room chanted the lyrics and pulsated to the sounds. Carrying the energy forward, MUTO repeated ‘Say Something’ with an instrumental interlude, then proceeded to invite Oliver Dibley to the stage for their song ‘Tessellating’. The hectic duo jumping around on the stage certainly reflected what was happening in the front row of the crowd.

MUTO’s engagement with the audience was endearing and full of gratitude. Whilst the girls in the front were eager to interact with MUTO, he happily embraced their enthusiasm. Maybe what they saw and so eagerly wanted to be a part of was the journey towards MUTO being the next biggest Australian producer. He has all the right elements to propel himself into the highest tier of Australian electronic musicians and is the perfect addition to the fabric that is the ‘Australian’ sound