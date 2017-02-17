LIVE REVIEW: PANIC! AT THE DISCO @ Festival Hall, Melbourne – January 2017

Panic! At the Disco stunned two Melbourne crowds on the 28th and 29th of January 2017. Their Australia tour was a long time coming, and fans were lining up as early as 8am to see the band perform, and I was not left disappointed.

Considering the amount of passion that Brendon Urie and the rest of the band put into their songs, it is unsurprising that so many people (including me) were jumping around and dancing. Urie’s voice is even better performing live than on the recordings, and he truly shows his vocal range on stage. Opening the show with “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” and ending on the extremely lively and enthusiastic “Victorious”, I almost forgot how long I’d been standing pressed up against several strangers.

A personal highlight of the show was during “Girls/Girls/Boys” a song about LGBT pride. Myself and a few other concert-goers helped a girl get her pride flag, signed by many fans, up to the stage, and into Brendon Urie’s hands, and eventually back to her by the end of the night. The whole sense of community while lining up and waiting was overwhelming, making the experience even better.

It also has to be mentioned that Tiger Town, the opening band were incredible too. Their songs were very catchy and their vibe was unique, they did an amazing job of getting the audience ready, and I will definitely be checking more of their songs out.

All in all, the Panic! At the Disco concert was one of the best concerts I have ever been to, the passion of both the band and the fans, with the amazing set list and sense of community made this band stand out from the rest.

Words by Ellie Carter.