Live Review: POLOSHIRT @ Howler, 11.08.18

Poloshirt

Howler, Brunswick

11 / 08 / 18

Words and Photos by Harry Boucher

Poloshirt is the magical union of electronic duo Polographia and Aussie prince-of-groove, Winston Surfshirt. A match made in heaven with only one EP behind them, this team performed a tight, fun show to a full Howler house on a Saturday night.

Eager fans that arrived early were treated to a very intimate performance from the soulful Price J. Completely undeterred by the small audience, the flower-crowned Price encouraged the somewhat stiff audience to loosen up. Soon after Nasty Mars took the reins and hyped the crowd with a classic, energetic hip-hop performance.

By the time Poloshirt claimed their rightful throne on stage, the room was as packed as fans were excited.

As is increasingly becoming the norm, each opener had their run onstage with the headliners. However, this felt organic, as both Price J and Nasty Mars legitimately feature in the self-titled EP. Perhaps it is this author’s Winston-loving bias, but it’s hard to deny that onstage Winston was the glue that united everyone.

Surfshirt fans, and every living human in the room, were treated to multiple Winston Surfshirt classics, and it too felt so natural. It was a real treat, and left punters feeling like they’d experienced the best of both worlds rather than just a taste of each project.

Winston is the perfect funky frontman that not only oozes cool, but injects even more coolness into his live songs. ‘Oozes cool’ really is such an apt description – all night he was literally wiping himself down with a small towel. It’s also a joy to experience and share the fun he and all band members have, be it initiating a ‘WHOOP, THERE IT IS!’ chant to round off Surfshirt classic ‘Ali D’ or sharing a drink with the front row.

The sheer fun of this gig was undeniable, especially during a cover of Cyprus Hill’s iconic ‘Insane in the Brain’. One can’t be sure if this was impromptu or planned, as Winston and each support act were egging each other on to wrap the next verse. The vibe was intoxicating, and even the strongest dance-a-phobe would be swept up and lost in the groovy beats.

If you get the chance to check out one of their shows it is implored you do so. In just 7 songs, there’s enough R&B to fill Friday and every other day of the week.