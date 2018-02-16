LIVE REVIEW: The Preatures at Zoo Twilights

Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo January 26 to March 10

Media passes provided by Event Organisers

Words by Blake Furfaro

The Preatures were ready to take you into the palm of their hands and guide you on the musical journey that was their show at Zoo Twilights. The band showed an eager crowd how they have progressed over the years, proving Aussie rock will never die.

The scene was a beautiful summers evening, the perfect time to be outside soaking up a splash of Melbourne Zoo Twilights concert series. Local Melbourne rocker Ali Barter kicked off the night by treating the crowd to her 2017 debut album ‘A Suitable Girl’. As the punters lounged on their picnic blankets Barter opened with ‘Please Stay’. She continued regaling us, playing hit songs ‘Cigarettes’ and ‘Live With You’, closing her set with ‘Girlie Bits’. The packed crowd were well and truely warmed up and ready for what was to come.

After Ali Barter blessed us with her soothing tones, The Preatures took to the stage. The set opened with their 2017 hit ‘Girlhood’, immediately lifting the crowd off their picnic blankets as they began to dance. The crowd was truly up and about when Isabella ‘Izzi’ Manfredi encouraged those still sitting to get up and ‘have a boogie’, when they played there smash hit ‘Somebody’s Talking’.

Two songs in and the crowd were hooked by the Sydney rockers. Mid-set they treated us to ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘I Know A Girl’, truly bringing out the charismatic side of Manfredi. Battling through a few technical issues The Preatures soldiered on to have every man, woman and child up on their feet for the track ‘Is This How You Feel’.

As the band vacated the stage, the crowd was pleased but still ready to rock as Manfredi came back for a solo rendition of ‘Your Fan’. The fiery rocker was joined by the rest of the band to close out there set with ‘Yanadu’, a song featuring lyrics in Dharug Language, an indigenous language local to the Sydney region.

It was a beautifully perfect way to finish off the evening, leaving the crowd sweaty but happy after all the dancing and rocking out. Showing that The Preatures are one of the best live acts in Australia and why Aussie rock will never die.