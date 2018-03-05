LIVE REVIEW: TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA live at Max Watts Friday 9th February

Words by Maddy Rowe

A suspenseful jungle-esque intro music built as the small, yet intimate crowd awaited TOKiMONSTA’s Laneway sideshow appearance at Max Watt’s in Melbourne. The LA based producer appeared from backstage as the beat transitioned seamlessly into ‘We Love’, one of the lead singles from her latest 2017 album, Lune Rouge.

Dubbing Melbourne her favourite city in Australia, the crowd roared with excitement, providing a segue into the female beat-maker’s Missy Elliot remix. The room transformed into a chaotic scene from Tarzan, with audience members becoming ape-like creatures and losing themselves to what one would call jungle fever. I was scared.

With almost 3 years passing since Jennifer Lee (aka TOKiMONSTA) began her road to recovery from a rare brain disease called moyamoya, there was an overwhelming sense of celebration felt amidst the audience. Proclaiming it the first song she has produced since her recovery, “I wish I could do better, I hope this stays for better”, the sentiment in the lyrics resonated across the room. The emotion and euphoria created by the song was definitely the highlight of the night.

With a mixture of House and RnB, and a collection of her old Myspace productions, it was evident that TOKiMONSTA has a dedicated fanbase. The layout of the room meant TOKi was not elevated on a stage, but rather at the same level as her audience. A physical metaphor: she is as down to earth as her music. With an incredible live presence and an array of albums under her belt, TOKiMONSTA has secured her place as one of the most innovative forward-thinking producers.