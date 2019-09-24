The Lizard is Present interview with Vidya Sai Rajan

No performer at this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival is more peculiar than Marina Abramolizardvic. As her name suggests, Marina is a lizard and her performances see her trying to connect with individuals without the use of speech.

Art Smitten‘s Christian and Monisha spoke with Marina’s assistant, Vidya Sai Rajan about her role and experiences working with the artist/visionary/diva.

A gala is being held in honour of Marina at Carlton’s Trades Hall this Friday. More information and tickets can be found on the official Fringe website.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, September 18th. Produced by Christian Tsoutsouvas; edited by Tom Parry. Image courtesy of the artist.