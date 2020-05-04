SYN Podcasts
When the local paper shut down, this 16-year-old was his towns only news source
When the Ararat Advertiser stopped publication due to an advertising downturn caused by coronavirus, it left the 8,000 person town on Southern Victoria with Jack Ward as it’s only journalist. The 16-year-old’s podcast, Ararat’s Latest, proved to be very popular with people in the town. Jack spoke with Kendra Jewel for The Happydemic.
Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a new podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic
Dylan Storer
May 4th 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
More by The Happydemic
Rebrand Virgin as Ansett Australia – Client Liaison
Aussie band Client Liaison is well known for it’s 80’s and retro vibe and they have now taken it to the next […]
Tired of the negatives ? Get some good news.
From community driveway dinners to how bars are adapting to new restrictions, this week’s Happydemic Good News Correspondent Lachlan Brickley updates you […]
This 15 year-old built a website to support small business during Coronavirus
Meet Kai Lovel, a Perth teen who could see the impact that COVID-19 was having on the small businesses in his city. […]