When the local paper shut down, this 16-year-old was his towns only news source

Jack Ward

When the Ararat Advertiser stopped publication due to an advertising downturn caused by coronavirus, it left the 8,000 person town on Southern Victoria with Jack Ward as it’s only journalist. The 16-year-old’s podcast, Ararat’s Latest, proved to be very popular with people in the town. Jack spoke with Kendra Jewel for The Happydemic.

Dylan Storer

May 4th 2020
