Lockdown at a residential university college

University_of_Sydney_Main_Quadrangle.jpg

With hopes that COVID-19 may be behind us, many university students have relocated from all over the country in the hopes of experiencing face to face.

Many young Australians have left home for the first time and are dealing with the unique situation of being under lockdown whilst living on campus.

Reporter Angus Drain spoke to University College students about their experiences under lockdown while on residence, as well as Student Wellbeing Coordinator and counsellor, Katie Saya about how to support these students.

This story first aired on August 19, 2021.

 

Panorama

September 6th 2021
