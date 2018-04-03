How long do you need to exercise to burn off the Easter excess?

OVER the Easter long weekend, most Aussies indulged in chocolate and hot cross buns. Now people are looking for quick and easy ways to burn off the Easter excess.

Unfortunately, exercise (sorry guys!) is the only way to drop the extra kilos.

Exercise physiologists say an average adult would need to do at least 25 minutes of solid running to burn off a single Cadbury crème egg, while those who consumed a 200g bunny should hit the pavement for around 1hr 45 minutes.

People who enjoyed a single hot cross bun without butter would need to do at least 25 minutes of running, while a hot cross bun with butter would take at least 80 minutes to burn off.

See the table below to see what you need to do to burn off the extra kilos.

PRODUCT CALORIES TIME TO BURN OFF*

6g mini egg 33 3 mins

Cadbury creme egg 150 25 mins

200g bunny 1100 1 hr 45 mins

Hot cross bun without butter 155 25 mins

Hot cross bun with butter 214 80 mins

*Based on an average person running at a continual steady pace



FYI: We’re not saying that you should avoid the Easter treats altogether, we’re just telling you how long it would take to burn off the extra kilos.