Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers

Out on Walmajarri country in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, there is a crack team of Aboriginal women conserving country and passing on traditional knowledge for future generations. The woman’s Ngurrara Rangers help take care of an area the size of Tasmania in the Great Sandy Desert.

 

Dylan Storer

July 12th 2018
