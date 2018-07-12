SYN Nation
Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers
Out on Walmajarri country in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, there is a crack team of Aboriginal women conserving country and passing on traditional knowledge for future generations. The woman’s Ngurrara Rangers help take care of an area the size of Tasmania in the Great Sandy Desert.
Dylan Storer
July 12th 2018Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: News, News and Commentary, Politics
Topics: Culture, Environment, News, Science
Tags: Aboriginal, Australia, conservation, environment, Rangers
More by The Edge
Aboriginal Community Demolished
THE EDGE: The Aboriginal Community of Mallingbar is a stone throw from Chinatown in Broome and for many years the Shire of […]
Strong Opinions at Kimberley Parliamentary Hearing
There were strong voices and opinions from Fitzroy Valley residents at the public parliamentary hearing of the Joint-Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition […]
Reconciliation Week: Australia’s Journey to Reconciliation
Australia, at best, has a complicated history with its first people. Dylan takes a look at our continuing journey towards reconciliation.