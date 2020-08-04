Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Looking for a good sleep during Stage 4 lockdown? Here are some tips

The week of August 3 is Sleep Awareness Week. As Victorians enter Stage 4 lockdown, having a good sleep become extra important to maintain both physical and mental health.

What counts as a good sleep? Will there also be trouble if we sleep too much? Wing Kuang talks to Dr. Amy Reynolds from Sleep Health Foundation to find some answers.

Guests

Dr. Amy Reynolds, Sleep Health Foundation

Contributors

Wing Kuang

August 4th 2020
