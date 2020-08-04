On Air
Looking for a good sleep during Stage 4 lockdown? Here are some tips
The week of August 3 is Sleep Awareness Week. As Victorians enter Stage 4 lockdown, having a good sleep become extra important to maintain both physical and mental health.
What counts as a good sleep? Will there also be trouble if we sleep too much? Wing Kuang talks to Dr. Amy Reynolds from Sleep Health Foundation to find some answers.
Guests
Dr. Amy Reynolds, Sleep Health Foundation
Contributors
Wing Kuang
Panorama
August 4th 2020
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, panorama, sleep, Sleep Awareness Week, stage 4, tips, Victoria, Wing Kuang
