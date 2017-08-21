Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Loss of sleep costing Australians $66 billion

According to a report from Deloitte commissioned by the Sleep Health foundation Australians are not getting enough sleep and it’s costing us billions. Reporter Hannah Tporten takes a look at why this isn’t a bigger issue and where the $66 billion figure comes from.

 

 

picture: kombuwholefoods.com.au

Jordan Fennell

August 21st 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

We’ve already used up all of Earth’s resources for this year and it’s only August

Earth Overshoot Day is the day when the Earth’s resources are used up faster than it can regenerate and this year that […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Oh Snow You Didn’t: Global warming’s impact on the skiing industry

  Global warming will hurt a lot of industries but one of the first that may be to go is the skiing […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

The youth vote and marriage equality

At last count 380,000 young people aged between 18-25 years old are not yet enrolled to vote. Reporter Jack Fryer takes a […]

Related Content

Sleeping_students-2.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Starting the school day later

vlcsnap-2016-01-24-14h11m33s203_1.png
testing_0.jpg
Jono Talks

Weekly Highlight: Jude Joseph plays his song Sleep - Jono Talks

SleepTalker_0-5.jpg
SleepTalker_0.jpg
SleepTalker

Episode Ten: Wake Up