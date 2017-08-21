SYN 90.7
Loss of sleep costing Australians $66 billion
According to a report from Deloitte commissioned by the Sleep Health foundation Australians are not getting enough sleep and it’s costing us billions. Reporter Hannah Tporten takes a look at why this isn’t a bigger issue and where the $66 billion figure comes from.
