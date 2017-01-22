The Lost Aisle – EP. 03

A fictional radio program that tells the story of two young employees of a fantasy supermarket called Troll Foods – Where The Prices Are Magic!

This episode, Florence is having a bit of an existential crisis about what she’s doing working at Troll Foods – she should be out saving unicorns or something! But Milly says they have bigger fish to fry, they’ve been put on a mission to track down the thief who’s been stealing all the fish fingers, so into the freezer they go! Turns out management realised it’d be cheaper to simply create a temporal portal linking the polar desert to store, then run actual freezers – figures. The girls find something inside they’re not expecting, is it Florence’s purpose in life?

“Give someone a fish and they eat for a day, teach someone to fish and they will stink for a lifetime. Judgemental much.”

Credits: Script written by Gill Langford, Evrim Şen and Merryn McDonnell. Episode directed, and edited by Evrim Şen. Characters portrayed by in order of appearance –

Advertisement Announcer – Matthew Con’el

Child – Samara Barr

Mum, M agicologist Customer – Evrim Şen

– Evrim Şen Milly – Gill Langford

Florence – Merryn McDonnel

Gary, Sid The Pirate – Declan Jones

– Declan Jones Yetina The Yeti, Johnny The Pirate, Bored Store Announcer – Paul Waxman (Questionable Love Song Dedications)

Produced at SYN Media and recorded in studio three, SYN Nation, aired on SYN 90.7FM on the 22nd of January, 2017. Sound Effects used under Creative Commons Licensing, music created by Ayda Akbal.