Loud & Queer: Our 2021 wrap, and queer solidarity in film

Liz and Bailey join forces one last time to see out 2021 in an emotional final episode on air.

They discuss the coming about of the Queer Solidarity Film Festival, and the rationale behind the BDS movement. (Read more on Instagram at @solidarityfilmfestival and @jeaninehourani for more info behind this project).

The pair end the show with a wrap on their favourite parts of the year, and a final froth or not.

*Please note, this episode first aired on Sunday, December 12. Keep this in mind when listening to time-relevant information, such as the news whip.