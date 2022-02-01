Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: Cancer Care for LGBTQIA+ People and The Year Ahead

In the first show of 2022 Liz and Sammy comment on Pink News’ writings on cancer care for queer patients and the larger implications this can have for our health in general. Plus they chat about what 2022 might shape up to be as well as the usual news whip and froth or not.

Originally broadcast 30/01/2022. You can listen to the show live Sundays 3-4pm AEST at 90.7FM or online at syn.org.au

Contributors

Liz Busch and Sammy Perryman

February 1st 2022
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Loud and Queer

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Our 2021 wrap, and queer solidarity in film

Liz and Bailey join forces one last time to see out 2021 in an emotional final episode on air. They discuss the […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: A feel good week in LGBTQIA+ news

Liz and Bailey sat down for a short and sweet episode this week to discuss the best in LGBTQIA+ news, and a […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: What ‘trans actors in trans roles’ really means, plus a sit down with Philip La Rosa

Following the revelation that Eddie Redmayne regrets his role as a trans character in the Oscar-nominated film The Danish Girl, Liz and Bailey […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport