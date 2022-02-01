On Air
Loud & Queer: Cancer Care for LGBTQIA+ People and The Year Ahead
In the first show of 2022 Liz and Sammy comment on Pink News’ writings on cancer care for queer patients and the larger implications this can have for our health in general. Plus they chat about what 2022 might shape up to be as well as the usual news whip and froth or not.
Originally broadcast 30/01/2022. You can listen to the show live Sundays 3-4pm AEST at 90.7FM or online at syn.org.au
Contributors
Liz Busch and Sammy Perryman
