On Air
Loud & Queer: Up and coming LGBT+ musicians
This week on the show we explored an array of new and nostalgic queer music. Laura chatted to queer Brisbane indie rocker Hope D about her new EP “Cash Only”. Hope opened up about coming out at a conservative school, her exploration of addiction in feature song “Addict”, and what it’s been like to make music under COVID.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth sat down with LA-based bedroom pop artist Claud to discuss all things “Super Monster” – their fresh new album.
We also covered what’s been happening in LGBT+ news and ended the show with Froth or Not, a conversation which spanned cleaning out pet cages all the way up to the Facebook news ban.
Guests
Hope D
Claud Mintz
Contributors
Presenters: Elizabeth Busch and Laura Green
Producer: Laura Green
Sound design: Sammy Perryman
Loud And Queer
February 21st 2021Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Audio, Film, Internal News, International Music, International News, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Uncategorized
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Film, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: claud, claud mintz, film, froth or not, gay, hope d, LGBT, lgbt music, lgbt musicians, lgbt news, lgbtqia+, loud & queer, loud and queer, Music, non binary, non-binary musician, queer, queer music, queer musician, queer news, the lighthouse
