Loud & Queer: Up and coming LGBT+ musicians

This week on the show we explored an array of new and nostalgic queer music. Laura chatted to queer Brisbane indie rocker Hope D about her new EP “Cash Only”. Hope opened up about coming out at a conservative school, her exploration of addiction in feature song “Addict”, and what it’s been like to make music under COVID. 

Meanwhile, Elizabeth sat down with LA-based bedroom pop artist Claud to discuss all things “Super Monster” – their fresh new album. 

We also covered what’s been happening in LGBT+ news and ended the show with Froth or Not, a conversation which spanned cleaning out pet cages all the way up to the Facebook news ban.   

Guests

Hope D
Claud Mintz

Contributors

Presenters: Elizabeth Busch and Laura Green
Producer: Laura Green
Sound design: Sammy Perryman

February 21st 2021
