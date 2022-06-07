Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Cry Club Interview

Sammy and Liz chat to Heather and Jono (Cry Club) on their latest single People Like Me, touring with Electric Fields, their own upcoming headline tour and People Like Me visuals on the horizon.

Originally Broadcast: 05/06/2022

05/06/22 Playlist:

Kee’Ahn – Better Things

Electric Fields – Catastrophe

Cry Club – People Like Me

Allysha Joy & Dancingwater – Healers

070 Shake & Christine and the Queens – Body

Diimpa – Bergamot

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

June 7th 2022
More by Loud and Queer

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Interview with Five Island Drive’s Frankie Jean

Frankie Jean from Sydney heavy wave act Five Island Drive joins Loud & Queer to talk the bands new single ‘Spite Suicide,’ […]

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Samuel Gaskin on RĀIN, RECKŌNING and collaboration through art

Samuel Gaskin spoke with Sammy about recent productions of his play RECKŌNING, the single and music video of the same name as […]

Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: flowerkid

Sammy is joined today by flowerkid, a self-taught songwriter and producer who has had us hooked since his debut single ‘Late Night […]

