On Air
Loud & Queer: Cry Club Interview
Sammy and Liz chat to Heather and Jono (Cry Club) on their latest single People Like Me, touring with Electric Fields, their own upcoming headline tour and People Like Me visuals on the horizon.
Originally Broadcast: 05/06/2022
05/06/22 Playlist:
Kee’Ahn – Better Things
Electric Fields – Catastrophe
Cry Club – People Like Me
Allysha Joy & Dancingwater – Healers
070 Shake & Christine and the Queens – Body
Diimpa – Bergamot
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
Loud And Queer
