On Air
Loud & Queer: Desire Marea’s spiritual path to their debut album
Join the Loud & Queer crew for a super special episode featuring Liz’s (she/her) interview with Desire Marea (they/them) about their debut album, the journey they took to get there, and the artist collective which makes their talent thrive.
Also in this episode, Laura (they/them) reviews the 2020 David O’Donnell film Under My Skin under the lens of its impact on trans vs cisgender viewers.
You can also find this week’s LGBTQ+ news whip and hear all about Sammy’s (they/them) froth for the week – an experimental song from Sarah Su.
Guests
Desire Marea.
Contributors
Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Liz Busch.
Loud And Queer
September 21st 2021Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, Internal News, International Music, International News, Interview, Music Reviews, News, News and Commentary, Podcast
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Film, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: album, david o'donnell, Debut Album, desire, desire marea, LGBT, lgbtq music, lgbtqia+, liv hewson, loud & queer, loud and queer, nonbinary, queer, queer music, under my skin, under my skin film
