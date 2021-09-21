Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Desire Marea’s spiritual path to their debut album

Join the Loud & Queer crew for a super special episode featuring Liz’s (she/her) interview with Desire Marea (they/them) about their debut album, the journey they took to get there, and the artist collective which makes their talent thrive.

Also in this episode, Laura (they/them) reviews the 2020 David O’Donnell film Under My Skin under the lens of its impact on trans vs cisgender viewers.

You can also find this week’s LGBTQ+ news whip and hear all about Sammy’s (they/them) froth for the week – an experimental song from Sarah Su.

Guests

Desire Marea.

Contributors

Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Liz Busch.

September 21st 2021
