On Air
Loud & Queer: Our Favourite Queer Albums from 2022
Sammy and Liz are joined by 2/3 of SYN’s Music Managers, Gracie and V, to chat our favourite releases of 2022 by LGBTQIA+ artists! Trying to cover as many of the incredible releases this year as possible they chat EP’s, honourable mentions, and then dive into – in no particular order or structure – the top ten local and top ten international albums.
Originally Broadcast: 11/12/2022
Here is the full list of projects and artists mentioned! You can also find the music we played on the day below.
Top 5 EP’s (in no particular order):
Thelma Plum – Meanjin
Dyan Tai – Empress
Five Island Drive – White Rose
Kavi – Krushed!
Vetta Borne – Rose Avenue Vol.1
Top 10 Local Albums (in no particular order):
Jesswar – LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG
Julian Wa – Low Wave
Simo Soo – plz keep this between me and u hehe xx
Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane
Katie Day – Forever Music
June Jones – Pop Music For Normal Women
Elle Shimada – Home ≠ Location
Racerage – Black Medusa
Isobel Caldwell – Duty of Care
Naavikaran – Brown Church
Top 10 International Albums (in no particular order):
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Moonchild Sanely – Phases
Sarah The Illstrumentalist – a little anti, a little social
Syd – Broken Hearts Club
Raveena – Asha’s Awakening
Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl
Okay Kaya – SAP
070 Shake – You Can’t Kill Me
Mykki Blanco – Stay Close To Music
Ezra Furman – All Of Us Flames
Honourable Mentions
Jess B – Single (Can’t Fake It), features and gigs!
JULAI – Singles ‘BADDIE BTTMS’ and ‘Old Money’
Robert Baxter – Singles ‘Just For the Night’ and ‘Twenty Something’
Dirty Versachi – Single (Rainbow Light Beam) and gigs!
Jamaica Moana – Single (CYA) and many many collabs & features!
Simona Castricum – Single (TBC), and SINK live performance
Wallis Bird – Hands
BVT – LALAKI
Kaiyah Mercedes – Hindsight
Zheani – I Hate People On The Internet
Tove Lo – Dirt Femme
Girlpool – Forgiveness
Omar Apollo – Ivory
11/12/2022 Playlist:
Okay Kaya – Spinal Tap
Thelma Plum – Backseat of My Mind
Vetta Borne – Say Less
Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane
070 Shake – Skin & Bones
Jesswar – Fell In Love
Moonchild Sanelly – Demon
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
June Jones – Hoodie Girl
Dyan Tai & Jamaica Moana – Get On It
Loud And Queer
December 17th 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Cerulean, J. Rosenbaum, Rachel Maria Cox and Natali Caro
With Melbourne Fringe coming to an end we had a chat to J. Rosenbaum about their online exhibition ‘AI Perceptions of Gender’ […]
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Miss Cairo, Dirty Versachi & Dyan Tai
This week on Loud & Queer we spoke to some fabulous artists, performers and musicians who will be putting on shows for […]
Loud & Queer: Interviews with June Jones, Georgie Stone & Maya Newell
June Jones joins Liz and Luna live in the studio to talk about her upcoming album Pop Music for Normal Women, how she approached […]