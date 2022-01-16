Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: A feel good week in LGBTQIA+ news

Liz and Bailey sat down for a short and sweet episode this week to discuss the best in LGBTQIA+ news, and a joyful froth or not.

A quick ep to wake you up in the morning, or to come on your commute.

Note: This episode first aired on Sunday, December 5 2022. Please keep this in mind when listening to time-relevant information, such as the news whip. 

Contributors

Liz Busch and Laura Bailey.

January 16th 2022
