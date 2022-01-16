On Air
Loud & Queer: A feel good week in LGBTQIA+ news
Liz and Bailey sat down for a short and sweet episode this week to discuss the best in LGBTQIA+ news, and a joyful froth or not.
A quick ep to wake you up in the morning, or to come on your commute.
Note: This episode first aired on Sunday, December 5 2022. Please keep this in mind when listening to time-relevant information, such as the news whip.
Contributors
Liz Busch and Laura Bailey.
Loud And Queer
January 16th 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Entertainment, Internal News, International News, Local News, News, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Education, Film, Music, News, Pop Culture, Science
Tags: ace, aro, Aromantic, asexual, bi, bisexual, cara cunningham, coming out, gay, HIV, hiv statistics, intersex, laverne cox, lesbian, lgbtqia+, orange is the new black, pan, pansexual, queer, Trans, transgender, uglies, uglies novel, uglies series
