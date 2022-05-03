On Air
Loud & Queer: flowerkid
Sammy is joined today by flowerkid, a self-taught songwriter and producer who has had us hooked since his debut single ‘Late Night Therapy’ back in 2018. His music explores themes of identity and relationship in a brutally honest writing style many of our listeners can relate to and appreciate
In this interview flowerkid talks returning to live shows after lockdown, musical inspirations and his approach to writing and making music.
Originally aired 1st of August.
01/05/2022 Playlist:
Samuel Gaskin – RĀIN ft. The Merindas
flowerkid – Miss Andry
Omar Apollo – Talk
Kid Heron – 4am
Jelly Oshen – Bordalonely
Nature Airliner – For You Alone
Abby Butler – Deja vu
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Joshua Maxwell, Julie Kalceff and Kirsty Stark
Interview galore this week for Loud & Queer! First, Liz and Sammy spoke with the series’ lead writer/director Julie Kalceff, along with […]
Loud & Queer: Interview with Wallis Bird & Stonewall’s New Asexuality Project
Liz and Marcie cover International Asexuality Day, talking misunderstandings about Ace identities and Stonewall’s new project hoping to improve the lives of […]
Loud & Queer: What Does It Mean To Be Visible?
In this special episode post Trans Day of Visibility, we ask what being visible actually means for members of the community? Some […]