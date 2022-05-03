Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: flowerkid

244771774_314678000464739_2738781549225657853_n

Sammy is joined today by flowerkid, a self-taught songwriter and producer who has had us hooked since his debut single ‘Late Night Therapy’ back in 2018. His music explores themes of identity and relationship in a brutally honest writing style many of our listeners can relate to and appreciate

In this interview flowerkid talks returning to live shows after lockdown, musical inspirations and his approach to writing and making music.

Originally aired 1st of August.

01/05/2022 Playlist:

Samuel Gaskin – RĀIN ft. The Merindas

flowerkid – Miss Andry

Omar Apollo – Talk

Kid Heron – 4am

Jelly Oshen – Bordalonely

Nature Airliner – For You Alone

Abby Butler – Deja vu

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

May 3rd 2022
