Loud & Queer: gender and sexuality questions excluded from the census and introducing ‘Gonzorella’

This week on Loud & Queer, the team discuss the ramifications of the Australia Government’s choice to exclude sexuality and gender from the census, despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics shortlisting questions which would have allowed people to share their identities.

Laura talks about what it means for young trans people to see characters like Gonzorella – a newly gender non-conforming character on Muppets Babies – introduced to young audiences. Laura and Elizabeth discuss how seeing representation from a young age would have helped their journeys to self-acceptance.