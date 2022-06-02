Loud & Queer: Interview with Five Island Drive’s Frankie Jean

Frankie Jean from Sydney heavy wave act Five Island Drive joins Loud & Queer to talk the bands new single ‘Spite Suicide,’ future projects, the FID process when making music videos and recording, as well as wanting more trans representation in heavy scenes.

Originally Broadcast 29/05/2022

Follow Five Island Drive – @fiveislanddrive

29/05/22 Playlist:

DRMNGNOW – Australia Does Not Exist (Kee’Ahn Version)

Dyan Tai & Jamaica Moana – Get on it

Rose Bassett – Winning The Lottery

Five Island Drive & Faintly Rumoured – Spite Suicide

Soccer Mommy – Shotgun

