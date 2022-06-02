On Air
Loud & Queer: Interview with Five Island Drive’s Frankie Jean
Frankie Jean from Sydney heavy wave act Five Island Drive joins Loud & Queer to talk the bands new single ‘Spite Suicide,’ future projects, the FID process when making music videos and recording, as well as wanting more trans representation in heavy scenes.
Originally Broadcast 29/05/2022
Follow Five Island Drive – @fiveislanddrive
29/05/22 Playlist:
DRMNGNOW – Australia Does Not Exist (Kee’Ahn Version)
Dyan Tai & Jamaica Moana – Get on it
Rose Bassett – Winning The Lottery
Five Island Drive & Faintly Rumoured – Spite Suicide
Soccer Mommy – Shotgun
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
Loud And Queer
June 2nd 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
