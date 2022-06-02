Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: Interview with Five Island Drive’s Frankie Jean

1-SpiteSuicidePromoShot.103046-1013x675

Frankie Jean from Sydney heavy wave act Five Island Drive joins Loud & Queer to talk the bands new single ‘Spite Suicide,’ future projects, the FID process when making music videos and recording, as well as wanting more trans representation in heavy scenes.

Originally Broadcast 29/05/2022

Follow Five Island Drive – @fiveislanddrive

29/05/22 Playlist:

DRMNGNOW – Australia Does Not Exist (Kee’Ahn Version)

Dyan Tai & Jamaica Moana – Get on it

Rose Bassett – Winning The Lottery

Five Island Drive & Faintly Rumoured – Spite Suicide

Soccer Mommy – Shotgun

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

June 2nd 2022
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: ,
Topics:
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Loud and Queer

Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 5.56.35 pm
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Samuel Gaskin on RĀIN, RECKŌNING and collaboration through art

Samuel Gaskin spoke with Sammy about recent productions of his play RECKŌNING, the single and music video of the same name as […]

244771774_314678000464739_2738781549225657853_n
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: flowerkid

Sammy is joined today by flowerkid, a self-taught songwriter and producer who has had us hooked since his debut single ‘Late Night […]

Banners-2-768x312
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Interviews with Joshua Maxwell, Julie Kalceff and Kirsty Stark

Interview galore this week for Loud & Queer! First, Liz and Sammy spoke with the series’ lead writer/director Julie Kalceff, along with […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport