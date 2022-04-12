On Air
Loud & Queer: Interview with Wallis Bird & Stonewall’s New Asexuality Project
Liz and Marcie cover International Asexuality Day, talking misunderstandings about Ace identities and Stonewall’s new project hoping to improve the lives of Asexuals living in the UK.
Plus, Berlin based musician Wallis Bird has a chat with Sammy about her new single ‘Aqaurius’ and upcoming album ‘Hands’ out on the 27th of May. Wallis speaks on the songs themes of control, finding joy in the process of completing a project, some the ideas behind ‘Hands’ and so much more! Listen to the extended (and uncensored) version of the interview below:
10/04/22 Playlist:
Sycco – Superstar
Two Last Names – Yah Yah Yah
A Swift Farewell – Stressed Out (ft. Clay J Gladstone)
Wallis Bird – Aquarius
Barkaa – Fight For Me (ft. Electric Fields)
Rott Wheeler – Dreams of Birds and of You
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: What Does It Mean To Be Visible?
In this special episode post Trans Day of Visibility, we ask what being visible actually means for members of the community? Some […]
Loud & Queer: U.S Legislation, BONEZ and Gender Affirmations
In the first show back in the SYN Studios Liz and guest host Marcie talk about the abundance of anti-trans legislation sweeping […]
Loud & Queer: Suppression Practices Prohibition and Representation on TV
This week Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner Ro Allen joins the show to talk about the Change or Suppression Practices […]