On Air
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Cerulean, J. Rosenbaum, Rachel Maria Cox and Natali Caro
With Melbourne Fringe coming to an end we had a chat to J. Rosenbaum about their online exhibition ‘AI Perceptions of Gender’ and Natali Caro about their comedy showcase ‘Thanks For Having Me.’ Plus Rachel Maria Cox talks new music and Cerulean calls in to chat upcoming hyper-pop night ‘XCX Universe’ and take on a 16-bar (hyper)pop quiz, what a week of NB Icons!
Originally Broadcast: 16/10/2022
Digital Bonus Interview
Show Notes:
XCX Universe will be at Loop Bar on the 22nd of October, featuring hyper-pop tunes by DJ soda and drag acts from Xena Ghost, Moora Money & Tavonga.
Thanks For Having Me will be at Trades Hall from Oct 20th to Oct 23rd.
AI Perceptions of Gender can accessed from the Melbourne Fringe website until the 26th of October.
RMC’s latest single ‘Say You Love Me’ is out now! And apart of upcoming EP ‘The Day You Left’ out November 24th.
16/10 Playlist:
Kai Cult – Raver
Rachel Maria Cox – Say You Love Me
Brambles – Stay
Charlie XCX & Rina Sawayama – Beg For You
dameeeela & Tjaka – The Shake Up
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
