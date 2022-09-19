Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Interviews with June Jones, Georgie Stone & Maya Newell

June Jones joins Liz and Luna live in the studio to talk about her upcoming album Pop Music for Normal Women, how she approached songwriting for the project, recent accompanying music videos and getting back into performing.

Pop Music for Normal Women releases 23rd of September.

Plus Sammy speaks to Georgie Stone and Maya Newell, creative producer and director respectively of The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone. Georgie tells us about the creative process and having agency in telling your own story, Maya tells us about the years long production process and coinciding social impact campaign in collaboration with Transcend Australia.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone will be on Netflix from the 22nd of September.

18/09/22 Playlist

River Boy – Gimme My Soul

June Jones – Goblin Mindset

June Jones & Alice Skye – Extrovert

Jesswar – HEFTY

June Jones & Katie Dey – If Only

September 19th 2022
