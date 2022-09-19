On Air
Loud & Queer: Interviews with June Jones, Georgie Stone & Maya Newell
June Jones joins Liz and Luna live in the studio to talk about her upcoming album Pop Music for Normal Women, how she approached songwriting for the project, recent accompanying music videos and getting back into performing.
Pop Music for Normal Women releases 23rd of September.
Plus Sammy speaks to Georgie Stone and Maya Newell, creative producer and director respectively of The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone. Georgie tells us about the creative process and having agency in telling your own story, Maya tells us about the years long production process and coinciding social impact campaign in collaboration with Transcend Australia.
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone will be on Netflix from the 22nd of September.
18/09/22 Playlist
River Boy – Gimme My Soul
June Jones – Goblin Mindset
June Jones & Alice Skye – Extrovert
Jesswar – HEFTY
June Jones & Katie Dey – If Only
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
Loud And Queer
September 19th 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: Isobel Caldwell and Justin Nott
This week on Loud & Queer Naarm based musician Isobel Caldwell joins Luna and Sammy in studio to talk about their latest […]
Loud & Queer: Jesswar
Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based artist Jesswar joins Liz and Sammy to talk new release HEFTY, shooting the music video, getting back into festival shows, and […]
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Simona Castricum and Naavikaran
Simona Castricum is an accomplished musician, producer, drummer, DJ, broadcaster and academic; who probably needs no introduction to listeners of our show. […]