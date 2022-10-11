Loud & Queer: Interviews with Miss Cairo, Dirty Versachi & Dyan Tai

This week on Loud & Queer we spoke to some fabulous artists, performers and musicians who will be putting on shows for Melbourne Fringe!

Starting with Miss Cairo, who joined us to tell all about her solo cabaret show ‘Breasts Become Her.’ Chatting themes, inspirations, some of the ideas behind the show, and the process of bringing it all together!

Don’t miss Breasts Become Her at the Festival Hub (Trades Hall) from the 15th – 23rd of October.

Plus intergalactic baddie Dirty Versachi, talking creative approach, getting ready for Astronaughy and the space being created at their shows.

You can catch Astronaughty at Pride of our Footscray on the 14th of October.

And finally, Dyan Tai stops by to talk about their latest single We Can’t Forget on top of the absolutely huge year they have had with music and beyond! And of course let us know about upcoming Fringe shows, including an appearance at Astronaughy, and bringing Dynasty to Naarm, a Worship Queer Collective mainstay.

Dynasty: Drag and Dumplings will be at the festival hub (Trades Hall) on the 21st of October.

Originally Broadcast: 09/10/2022

09/10/2022 Playlist:

Samuel Gaskin & The Merindas – RĀIN

Dirty Versachi – Rainbow Light Beam

Dyan Tai & Mindy Meng Wang – We Can’t Forget

Jesswar – Caramel Bars

Kai Cult – Get Wound Away

Mykki Blanco – Steps

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

