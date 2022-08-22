On Air
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Simona Castricum and Naavikaran
Simona Castricum is an accomplished musician, producer, drummer, DJ, broadcaster and academic; who probably needs no introduction to listeners of our show. She joined us in-studio to talk about her latest single TBC and single launch at the Northcote Social club next weekend. We also touch on the process of making and some of the themes behind her new album SINK, as well as some recent shows of the same name at Vivid Sydney, plus so much more!
Plus Meanjin Queer icon Naavikaran – an independent writer, choreographer, performance artist, theatre producer, community facilitator, and now musician! – joined us on the show to talk about her debut album Brown Church, and upcoming show of the same name.
Brown Church is an incredible project and Naavikaran was very generous with her time to talk through how it came about, themes, ideas, sharing it all in different mediums and what informs her creative practice.
These are extended edits of interviews originally broadcast Sunday the 21st of August (2022).
21/08/22 Playlist
June Jones & Katie Day – If Only
Simona Castricum – TBC
Naavikaran – Guardian Angel
Naavikaran – Heretical B****es
Princess Nokia – Diva
Mo’Ju – I Feel Love
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
Loud And Queer
August 22nd 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
