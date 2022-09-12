Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: Isobel Caldwell and Justin Nott

Untitled

This week on Loud & Queer Naarm based musician Isobel Caldwell joins Luna and Sammy in studio to talk about their latest single Tiger Stripes, new single Across The Hill out Friday (16/09/22) and their upcoming debut album. Plus Sammy chats to theatre maker Justin Nott about his upcoming play Variations Or Exit Music.

Show Notes:

– Keep up with Isobel Caldwell

– Find out more about Variations or Exit Music (from 15-25 of September at La Mama!)

Originally Broadcast: 11/09/2022

Playlist:

Playlist:

Kaiyah Mercedes – The Days We Remember

Ivy-Jane Brown – Spring

Isobel Caldwell – Tiger Stripes

Thelma Plum – Baby Blue Bicycle

Special Interest & Mykki Blanco – Midnight Legend

Vilify – Odyssey

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

September 12th 2022
