On Air
Loud & Queer: Isobel Caldwell and Justin Nott
This week on Loud & Queer Naarm based musician Isobel Caldwell joins Luna and Sammy in studio to talk about their latest single Tiger Stripes, new single Across The Hill out Friday (16/09/22) and their upcoming debut album. Plus Sammy chats to theatre maker Justin Nott about his upcoming play Variations Or Exit Music.
Show Notes:
– Keep up with Isobel Caldwell
– Find out more about Variations or Exit Music (from 15-25 of September at La Mama!)
Originally Broadcast: 11/09/2022
Playlist:
Playlist:
Kaiyah Mercedes – The Days We Remember
Ivy-Jane Brown – Spring
Isobel Caldwell – Tiger Stripes
Thelma Plum – Baby Blue Bicycle
Special Interest & Mykki Blanco – Midnight Legend
Vilify – Odyssey
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
Loud And Queer
September 12th 2022Read more by Loud And Queer
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: Jesswar
Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based artist Jesswar joins Liz and Sammy to talk new release HEFTY, shooting the music video, getting back into festival shows, and […]
Loud & Queer: Interviews with Simona Castricum and Naavikaran
Simona Castricum is an accomplished musician, producer, drummer, DJ, broadcaster and academic; who probably needs no introduction to listeners of our show. […]
Loud & Queer: Maroondah Youth Wear It Purple Day Event & On This Day: Tasty raid
Some of the Maroondah FReeZA crew join the show to tell us about their experiences with the program and the upcoming YASSSFEST!! for Wear It […]