Loud & Queer: Jesswar

Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based artist Jesswar joins Liz and Sammy to talk new release HEFTY, shooting the music video, getting back into festival shows, and gives some insight into their upcoming debut mixtape LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG out September 23rd via PIAS.

Originally Broadcast: 04/09/2022

Playlist:

Vetta Borne – Say Less

Jesswar – HEFTY

Jesswar – FELL IN LOVE

Mykki Blanco & Kelsey Lu – French Lessons

Thelma Plum – When It Rains It Pours

Ruby Gill – Dirty Work

Julia Jacklin – Love, Try Not To Let Go

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

September 6th 2022
