Loud & Queer: Jesswar
Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based artist Jesswar joins Liz and Sammy to talk new release HEFTY, shooting the music video, getting back into festival shows, and gives some insight into their upcoming debut mixtape LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG out September 23rd via PIAS.
Originally Broadcast: 04/09/2022
Playlist:
Vetta Borne – Say Less
Jesswar – HEFTY
Jesswar – FELL IN LOVE
Mykki Blanco & Kelsey Lu – French Lessons
Thelma Plum – When It Rains It Pours
Ruby Gill – Dirty Work
Julia Jacklin – Love, Try Not To Let Go
