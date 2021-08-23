On Air
Loud & Queer: June Jones on her new single ‘Motorcycle’ and album
This week, we interrupt our regular programming to hear all about June Jones’ new single ‘Motorcycle’, her album Leafcutter, and the ebbs and flows of creative work amidst the pandemic in Naarm/Melbourne. Settle in to hear about her collaboration with Geryon and after pursuing creativity remotely.
Laura and Liz also pop in for a quick LGBT+ news update and ‘froth or not’.
Guests
June Jones
Contributors
Sammy Perryman, Laura Green, Elizabeth Busch.
Loud And Queer
August 23rd 2021
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, General, Internal News, International News, Music Reviews, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: ace, asexual, bisexual, gay, june jones, leafcutter, LGBT, lgbtqia+, loud & queer, loud and queer, motorcycle, new album, queer, queer music, single, Trans, transgender
