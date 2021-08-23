Banners (2)

On Air

Loud & Queer: June Jones on her new single ‘Motorcycle’ and album

Banners (2)

This week, we interrupt our regular programming to hear all about June Jones’ new single ‘Motorcycle’, her album Leafcutter, and the ebbs and flows of creative work amidst the pandemic in Naarm/Melbourne. Settle in to hear about her collaboration with Geryon and after pursuing creativity remotely. 

Laura and Liz also pop in for a quick LGBT+ news update and ‘froth or not’. 

Guests

June Jones

Contributors

Sammy Perryman, Laura Green, Elizabeth Busch.

August 23rd 2021
Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Loud and Queer

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: gender and sexuality questions excluded from the census and introducing ‘Gonzorella’

This week on Loud & Queer, the team discuss the ramifications of the Australia Government’s choice to exclude sexuality and gender from […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: That ‘Loki’ season 1 ending and Olympians outed by social media

On this episode of Loud & Queer, Liz and Laura break down all our thoughts and questions on the season finale of […]

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: LGBT+ artistic processes and gender at work

This episode of Loud & Queer heard Sammy, Elizabeth and Laura discuss some of the latest cases of gender discrimination in the […]

Related Content

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Queer filmmaking and pride merch fails

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: a trans memoir and queer moments of joy

Supernova-poster-802x385
Untitled design
Spotlight

FILM REVIEW: Supernova