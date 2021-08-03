On Air
Loud & Queer: That ‘Loki’ season 1 ending and Olympians outed by social media
On this episode of Loud & Queer, Liz and Laura break down all our thoughts and questions on the season finale of Disney’s new series, ‘Loki’ and what it means when Olympians are outed by their settings on dating apps. From the topsy-turvey world of bi representation to the implications of platforms that aren’t regulated to protect queer people, this is Loud & Queer.
Contributors
Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Elizabeth Busch.
Loud And Queer
August 3rd 2021Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, General, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Film, News, Pop Culture
Tags: bi representation, bisexuality, LGBTQ+, lgbtqia+, loki, loud and queer, loudandqueer, Olympic Games, Olympics, queer, queer media
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: LGBT+ artistic processes and gender at work
This episode of Loud & Queer heard Sammy, Elizabeth and Laura discuss some of the latest cases of gender discrimination in the […]
Loud & Queer: Queer filmmaking and pride merch fails
Sammy joins Laura and Elizabeth for some light-hearted trash talk about corporation’s terrible attempts at making pride merch for queer people. Sammy […]
Loud & Queer: a trans memoir and queer moments of joy
Big things are kicking off season 2 for Loud & Queer! Elizabeth and Laura highlight some things that bring them joy in […]