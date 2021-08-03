Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: That ‘Loki’ season 1 ending and Olympians outed by social media

On this episode of Loud & Queer, Liz and Laura break down all our thoughts and questions on the season finale of Disney’s new series, ‘Loki’ and what it means when Olympians are outed by their settings on dating apps. From the topsy-turvey world of bi representation to the implications of platforms that aren’t regulated to protect queer people, this is Loud & Queer.   

Laura Green, Sammy Perryman, Elizabeth Busch.

August 3rd 2021
