Loud & Queer: Maroondah Youth Wear It Purple Day Event & On This Day: Tasty raid

Some of the Maroondah FReeZA crew join the show to tell us about their experiences with the program and the upcoming YASSSFEST!! for Wear It Purple Day.

Sammy and Luna also reflect on the Tasty nightclub raid, with our live show coincidentally being on the day, 28 years on. Luna also talks Made In Abyss for Froth or Not!!

Originally Broadcast: 07/08/2022

Show Notes:

Register for YASSSFEST!! Or find out more on Instagram and Facebook: @maroondahyouth

On This Day: The Tasty Raid by Destiny Rogers for QNews

We also referenced a Redflag article from 2014 and an Archer article from last year, survey statistics from last year are also mentioned.

7/8/22 Playlist:

Kid Heron – Ornaments

Elle Shimada – Moon | 月光

Elle Shimada ft. Waari & Rara Zulu – Remember l 記憶

Agender – No Nostalgia

Val Flynn – 4 Ü

Steve Lacy – Mercury

Moonchild Sanelly ft. Sad Night Dynamite – Demon

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist: