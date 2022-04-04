Banners (2)

Loud & Queer: What Does It Mean To Be Visible?

In this special episode post Trans Day of Visibility, we ask what being visible actually means for members of the community? Some L&Q regulars, alongside some trans community legends, pitched questions relating to trans identity, TDOV, and the idea of visibility, and then answered them.

This is an extended cut of a feature piece originally broadcast 03/04/2022, the regular segments and news presented by Sammy and Liz from that day won’t be podcasted, sorry, all the more reason to make sure you catch us live Sundays 3-4pm AEST at 90.7FM or online here on SYN’s website.

But If you missed our live broadcast the week before, you can find it online! Sammy and Liz talked Meta Censorship, LGBTQIA+ Focused Health Care and a fairly positive news whip (for once).

27/03/22 Playlist:

Racerage – Divine Melanin

imbi – Mannish Boy

Electric Fields – Catastrophe

100 gecs – Money Machine

Church & AP – Hello Hello

Girlpool – Nothing Gives Me Pleasure

Mykki Blanco – Family Ties (ft. Michael Stipe)

Marara – Outdoor Nudge

03/04/22 Playlist:

River Boy – Lifeline

Bobby Sanchez – Two-Spirit Anthem (Noodl Beats)

Bellwether – Halfway Happy

Five Island Drive – The Record

MUNA – Anything But Me

Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:

April 4th 2022
