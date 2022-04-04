On Air
Loud & Queer: What Does It Mean To Be Visible?
In this special episode post Trans Day of Visibility, we ask what being visible actually means for members of the community? Some L&Q regulars, alongside some trans community legends, pitched questions relating to trans identity, TDOV, and the idea of visibility, and then answered them.
This is an extended cut of a feature piece originally broadcast 03/04/2022, the regular segments and news presented by Sammy and Liz from that day won’t be podcasted, sorry, all the more reason to make sure you catch us live Sundays 3-4pm AEST at 90.7FM or online here on SYN’s website.
But If you missed our live broadcast the week before, you can find it online! Sammy and Liz talked Meta Censorship, LGBTQIA+ Focused Health Care and a fairly positive news whip (for once).
27/03/22 Playlist:
Racerage – Divine Melanin
imbi – Mannish Boy
Electric Fields – Catastrophe
100 gecs – Money Machine
Church & AP – Hello Hello
Girlpool – Nothing Gives Me Pleasure
Mykki Blanco – Family Ties (ft. Michael Stipe)
Marara – Outdoor Nudge
03/04/22 Playlist:
River Boy – Lifeline
Bobby Sanchez – Two-Spirit Anthem (Noodl Beats)
Bellwether – Halfway Happy
Five Island Drive – The Record
MUNA – Anything But Me
Find these tracks and all the others we have played this year by checking out our Spotify Playlist:
Loud And Queer
