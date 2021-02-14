On Air
Loud & Queer: Too much subtext, not enough text
Elizabeth and Laura continue their discussion from last week about their frustrations with queer media representation. They explore queer stereotypes from hyper-sexualisation to vilification, the importance of a multitude of queer people and personalities, and whether Link from The Legend of Zelda franchise is a non-binary icon (the short answer is yes).
Also featured is this week’s news bulletin for all things LGBT+ across the globe and a chatty froth or not which spans queer relationships in Assassin’s Creed to a new hit show about the HIV epidemic on Stan.
Contributors
Presenters: Laura Green and Elizabeth Busch
Producer: Laura Green
Music: Sammy Perryman
Loud And Queer
February 14th 2021Read more by Loud And Queer
Category: Audio, Playlist, Podcast
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Film, News, Pop Culture
Tags: assassin's creed, bi, bisexual, gay, gay stereotypes, LGBT, lgbt news, loud & queer, loud and queer, nonbinary, queer, stereotypes, the legend of zelda, Trans, transgender, tropes
More by Loud and Queer
Loud & Queer: Accidentally queer TV and cinema
On 2021’s first episode of Loud & Queer, Laura and Elizabeth talk all things “accidentally” queer on screen, from the gay ship […]
Trans Fundraising, Bathroom Selfies, Queer Gyms and Multiple Closets: 01.05.2016
On this week’s episode of Queeries: Selene, Tara and Christian talk to Spencer Gorman about his fundraising event for chest surgery: […]
Queer YA Fiction, The Killing of Queer Female Characters on TV & Screen, Invasive Questions & The Oppression by the ‘Gaytriarchy’: 24.04.2016
On this week’s episode of Queeries: Katie shares some of her favourite Young-Adult fiction with great queer representation and character development. […]