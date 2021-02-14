Loud & Queer: Too much subtext, not enough text

Elizabeth and Laura continue their discussion from last week about their frustrations with queer media representation. They explore queer stereotypes from hyper-sexualisation to vilification, the importance of a multitude of queer people and personalities, and whether Link from The Legend of Zelda franchise is a non-binary icon (the short answer is yes).

Also featured is this week’s news bulletin for all things LGBT+ across the globe and a chatty froth or not which spans queer relationships in Assassin’s Creed to a new hit show about the HIV epidemic on Stan.